India, Netherlands sign pact on regulation of medical products

New Delhi: India and Netherlands have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) to cooperate on medical product regulation and enhance the quality of medical products and healthcare services for both countries at the Hague, Netherlands.

The MoI was signed during a meeting between India's Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba and Minister of Health, Welfare and Sports of Netherlands, Ernst Kuipers.

An Indian delegation led by Khuba is in the Netherlands to participate in the second World Local Production Forum (WLPF) meeting being held in The Hague from November 6 to 8, 2023.

The World Local Production Platform is a platform created at the initiative of WHO with the aim of increasing access to medicines and other health technologies.

The Minister also visited the European Medicines Agency (EMA). He met Ms. Carla van Rooijen, Director of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Technology Division and had a fruitful discussion with her about regulations in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries.

During his visit Khuba visited the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest port and discussed with Mr. Boudwijn Simmons, COO and other officials about the port's hydrogen hub plans. Rotterdam is poised to become a hub in hydrogen production and transportation. He also shared India's Green Hydrogen Mission and India's aim to become a global leader in Green Hydrogen under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khuba also visited Cyrus Poonawalla Group's Bilthoven Biologicals, the world's largest vaccine producer.