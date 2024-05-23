Live
- Krishna Shroff’s ‘KKK14’ must-haves
- Executive, MBA, BBA programmes to advance fintech education launched
- IIT Jodhpur study sheds fresh light on air pollution hazards
- Sobhita Dhulipala recaps her Cannes Film Festival experience, see her Instagram post
- Real-world application of STEM education
- Despite rewriting national records, Tejas Shirse, Jyothi Yarraji fall short of Paris Olympics 2024 qualification
- ‘TDP will win more than 130 seats’
- Kelly Rowland Appears to Argue with Security Guard on Cannes Red Carpet
- Kothapalli: Residents demand drinking water supply
- Fruits of mining reforms in next 6 yrs
Just In
India unavoidable option in global supply chain space
Highlights
From zero presence in the global supply chain 10 years back, India now has a significant role to play in the supply chain ecosystem across industries,...
From zero presence in the global supply chain 10 years back, India now has a significant role to play in the supply chain ecosystem across industries, creating huge investment and job opportunities, Minister for State (MoS) for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.
The Minister reacted to a commentary piece in Forbes which mentioned that for supply chain leaders, India is a promising new region with lower tariffs, lower landed costs, and special incentives for many industries, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS