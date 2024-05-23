  • Menu
India unavoidable option in global supply chain space

From zero presence in the global supply chain 10 years back, India now has a significant role to play in the supply chain ecosystem across industries, creating huge investment and job opportunities, Minister for State (MoS) for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

The Minister reacted to a commentary piece in Forbes which mentioned that for supply chain leaders, India is a promising new region with lower tariffs, lower landed costs, and special incentives for many industries, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi.

