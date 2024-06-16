NZ end campaign with win

Tarouba: New Zealand dismantled Uganda for a mere 40 runs at the T20 World Cup, with Trent Boult and Tim Southee leading the charge. The Kiwi bowlers proved too formidable for the inexperienced Ugandan batters, resulting in a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in just 5.2 overs in the Group C match of the T20 World Cup at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. From the onset, Trent Boult set the tone with his searing full inswingers.

Even seasoned batters would have struggled against Boult's pinpoint accuracy. Ronak Patel, Uganda's opener, managed to get off strike on the second ball, but Boult's next deliveries wreaked havoc. Left-hander Simon Ssesazi was trapped plumb in front by a deadly inswinger, followed by Robinson Obuya, who was bowled through the gate by another big-swinging delivery. With Boult conceding just one run in his opening over, Southee (3-4) maintained the pressure with a maiden, further stifling the Ugandan top order. Boult then delivered another maiden over, leaving Uganda reeling at 9 for 3 by the end of the powerplay. Southee also claimed a wicket, trapping Alpesh Ramjani LBW in his second over.



Brief Scores

Uganda 40 all out in 18.4 overs (Kenneth Waiswa 11; Tim Southee 3-4, Rachin Ravindra 2-9) lost to New Zealand 41 for 1 in 5.2 overs (Devon Conway 22 not out, Finn Allen 9; Riazat Ali Shah 1-10) by nine wickets