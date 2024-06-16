This will be my last T20 World Cup: Trent Boult

Tarouba (Trinidad): New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has confirmed that the ongoing T20 World Cup is his final appearance for the Black Caps in the tournament. Boult's decision comes after New Zealand's thumping nine-wicket win against Uganda at Brian Lara Stadium here, to register their first win of the tournament. He is the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the T20 World Cups.

New Zealand have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after successive defeats against Afghanistan and West Indies respectively. It is the first time since 2014 that Kiwis have failed to reach the semi-final in the limited-overs World Cup.

"Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup, so yeah that's all I have to say," Boult said.

"I think, in T20 cricket anything can happen. We're devastated to not qualify. We've been outplayed earlier in the tournament and, we haven't qualified for good reason so it's unfortunate but that's how T20 cricket goes," he added.

Remembering his bowling partner Tim Southee, the 34-year-old pacer acknowledged their bond was strong beyond the cricket field. "I look at it with very fond memories. We bowled a lot of overs together. I know the partnership very well, and obviously a very good friend on and off the ground. So yeah, nice to wind back the clock a little bit and see a bit of swing bowling at the top. Hopefully, a couple more still to come," he said.