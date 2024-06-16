Kapil Sibal Calls for SC Probe into NEET Irregularities

In the midst of a heated debate over the NEET medical entrance examination, former HRD minister Kapil Sibal has demanded a Supreme Court-appointed probe into alleged irregularities. Speaking to PTI, Sibal criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue, stating that the testing system's integrity is paramount.

Sibal urged all political parties to press the issue in the next parliamentary session, though he was skeptical of any meaningful discussion due to the matter being sub-judice. He noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been under scrutiny for corruption, particularly concerning the distribution of question paper solutions.

Highlighting incidents in Gujarat as a national concern, Sibal emphasized the need for the NTA to address these serious questions. He also called out the BJP government for shifting blame to the previous UPA administration, despite NEET regulations being established before his tenure as HRD minister.

Sibal recounted the history of NEET's legal battles, emphasizing that the BJP government has had a significant role in its current form. Pointing to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's dismissal of corruption allegations, Sibal urged a re-evaluation of the examination's fairness.

The issue, Sibal argues, is not just localized but rampant across various states, affecting numerous students. With widespread opposition from states like Tamil Nadu, he called for a consensus-based approach to medical admissions. Sibal proposed an independent investigation by officers selected by the Supreme Court to ensure unbiased scrutiny.

The examination, held on May 5 for approximately 24 lakh candidates at 4,750 centers, has faced multiple allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities, including instances in Bihar.