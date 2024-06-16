Live
- Negotiations underway on sale of surplus renewable energy to India: Lankan President
- Markets need correction but current momentum indicates otherwise
- Amit Shah advises security forces to crush terrorism in J&K at all cost
- CBN launches ‘Kalavedika NTR Film Awards’ event poster
- Anjali’s next ‘Bahishkarana’ gets an announcement
- Nara Lokesh Holds Praja Darbar on Sunday, Addresses Citizens' Concerns
- Actor Vishwak Sen commits to organ donation
- Sonal Chauhan dazzles in Maldives
- T20 World Cup: Hazlewood's eliminating England remark 'blown out of proportion by...', says Starc
- Chiranjeevi is busy with four projects; Ram Charan reveals
15,131 cusecs of water released from Sunkesula Barrage
Kurnool : Due to the incessant rains in the upper catchment area, huge flow of floodwater is reaching Sunkesula Barrage.
As the barrage is filled to the brim with floodwater, the authorities have released 15,131 cusecs of water to downstream on Saturday morning. The water released into River Tungabhadra will reach Srisailam dam. According to Barrage authorities, they have released the floodwater after ensuring minimum storage of water. Presently, there is 34 tmcft of water in the Barrage.
