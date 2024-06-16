15,131 cusecs of water released from Sunkesula Barrage

Kurnool : Due to the incessant rains in the upper catchment area, huge flow of floodwater is reaching Sunkesula Barrage.

As the barrage is filled to the brim with floodwater, the authorities have released 15,131 cusecs of water to downstream on Saturday morning. The water released into River Tungabhadra will reach Srisailam dam. According to Barrage authorities, they have released the floodwater after ensuring minimum storage of water. Presently, there is 34 tmcft of water in the Barrage.