Indian brands capture 91 pc of domestic smartwatch market in Q1: Report

Indian brands captured over 91 per cent of the smartwatch market in the January-March quarter (Q1), reaffirming their stronghold in the segment, a report showed on Monday.

Shipment of premium smartwatches, priced above Rs 15,000, grew by 16 per cent (on-year), highlighting a shift toward feature-rich wearables with precise health tracking.

A 2 per cent on-year recovery in 2025 is anticipated for the smartwatch market, fuelled by advancements in health tracking, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s IoT Service Research.

With budget-conscious buyers holding back, brands are now shifting focus toward the mid-range smartwatch segments, particularly models priced above Rs 5,000.

Senior research analyst Anshika Jain highlighted the evolving preferences of Indian smartwatch consumers, noting that buyers are increasingly prioritising quality and functional benefits over just low prices.

While cost remains a factor, users now prioritise precise health tracking, a smooth and intuitive interface, extended battery life, and enhanced performance in their smartwatches.

This shift toward value-driven choices has significantly boosted the premium smartwatch segment (Rs 15,000 and above), which witnessed a 16 per cent YoY growth, resulting in over 28 per cent YoY increase in the average selling price (ASP).

“More consumers are willing to invest in high-end models that offer advanced features, better build quality, and enhanced user experience,” said Jain.

Additionally, OLED display penetration reached an all-time high of 37 per cent in Q1 2025, reflecting growing demand for vibrant, high-contrast screens that enhance readability and aesthetics.

“Smartwatches with display screens over 1.9 inches also saw increased adoption, as users preferred higher-resolution, bigger displays for better visibility and smoother interactions with the device,” Jain noted.

As the market evolves, this trend highlights a broader industry pivot toward feature-rich, user-centric smartwatches that balance functionality with premium appeal.

Noise maintained its market leadership with a 29 per cent share, followed by boAt at the second position.

India's smartwatch market is projected to see moderate 2 per cent growth in 2025, following a market correction phase.