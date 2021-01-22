Indian IT firms on hiring spree

Bengaluru: Indian IT services providers are back on the hiring mode as large deals bagged in the recent quarters push up demand for techies. In the quarter ended December, the top four Indian IT firms - Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro - made a net addition of about 36,000 employees, which is more than double that of the recruitment done in the previous quarter. In the preceding quarter, the headcount of these top four IT services firms increased by 17,079.

"As IT firms bagged many numbers of large deals, the demand for human resources has gone up in the recent quarters. That is being reflected in the hiring numbers during the December quarter," said V Balakrishnan, Chairman of Exfinity Venture Partners and former Chief Financial Officer and board member at Infosys.

Indian IT firms bagged a minimum of nine large deals in the first nine months of the current financial year. Wipro has bagged a $700-million digital and IT partnership contract with Metro AG as part of which it will take over the IT units of Metro AG - Metro-Nom GMBH in Germany and Metro Systems Romania S.R.L. of the German wholesaler.

Similarly, Infosys has bagged its largest-ever outsourcing deal worth around $3.2 billion from German automotive major Daimler this month. Under the contract, Infosys will undertake a massive infrastructure overhaul of the German firm. Market leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) acquired certain assets and employees of Pramerica Systems Ireland from insurance firm Prudential Financial Inc in November this year.