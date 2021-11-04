Indian Oil rolls out green fuel 'XtraGreen'

Hyderabad: IndianOil, a State-owned oil company, has rolled out the cleaner and greener diesel XtraGreen to 126 fuel stations across 63 cities in the country and also launched IndianOil's fuel gift card, One4U.

Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya commenced the sale of XtraGreen at an IndianOil fuel station at Agra. He said: "XtraGreen is in sync with the Prime Minister's commitment to steer India towards a greener tomorrow, constant reduction of carbon emission and gradual achievement of the net-zero goal by 2070. This also underlines IndianOil's unwavering commitment to provide niche and specialized solutions to the environmentally sensitive market segments while continuously enhancing the user experience."

IndianOil's R&D has provided the proprietary chemical formulation in the form of modified DMFA (Diesel Multi-Functional Additive), which is used for XtraGreen. This fuel offers several benefits over regular Diesel, including improved Fuel Economy by 5 to 6 per cent, reduced Carbon dioxide emissions (130 grams of CO2 for every litre of Diesel), reduced Carbon Monoxide emission by 5.29 per cent, reduced NOx emissions by 4.99 per cent, increased Cetane Number by 5 points, improved Lubricity, reduced Engine Noise and excellent Corrosion protection (NACE rating A).