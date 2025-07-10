Indian-origin Sabih Khan becomes COO at Apple

Cupertino (California): Apple has announced that Sabih Khan, an Indian-origin executive with 30 years of experience at the tech giant, will be its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Khan will take over from Jeff Williams, who is stepping down from the role this month and will retire later this year. The leadership change comes at a time when Apple is facing challenges, such as slowing iPhone sales and tariff issues.

Jeff Williams, who has been with Apple for more than 27 years, will continue to lead the company’s design team and health projects until his retirement.After that, Apple’s design team will report directly to CEO Tim Cook. Cook praised Williams for his remarkable work, calling him a key figure in Apple’s success.

He credited Williams for building one of the best supply chains in the world, launching the Apple Watch, shaping the company’s health strategy, and leading the design team with passion and commitment.

Sabih Khan joined Apple in 2019 as Senior Vice-President of Operations. He has played an important role in managing the company’s global supply chain and overseeing procurement and manufacturing. As the new COO, Khan will report to Tim Cook and is expected to take on more responsibilities, including overseeing AppleCare.

Cook spoke highly of Khan, saying, “Sabih is a brilliant strategist and a key architect of Apple’s supply chain. He has helped introduce advanced manufacturing technologies, expanded Apple’s production in the United States, and made the company more flexible in handling global challenges.”