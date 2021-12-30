Indian Parag Agrawal appointed Twitter CEO

After Microsoft, Google, IBM, Adobe, Flex, VMware and more, yet another Indian rises to lead the digital world. India celebrated the appointment of Mumbai-born Parag Agrawal as the CEO of Twitter. Agarwal, 37, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Twitter took over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the social media platform replacing its cofounder Jack Dorsey who announced that he would step down as CEO.

Agrawal, a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay who earned a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University, joined Twitter in 2011 and was most recently its chief technology officer.

The Indian press cited his promotion to CEO as part of a larger trend of India-born executives—Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai, IBM's Arvind Krishna and Adobe's Shanthanu Narayan—taking the reins at Fortune 500 companies.

At the same time, commentators cited Agrawal as proof that India is losing its top talent to overseas employers and argued that the country should focus on minting entrepreneurs—not executives who run other people's companies.