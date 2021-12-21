Indian startups keen to tap IPOs in 2022

New Delhi: In 2021, the Indian startup ecosystem went past three remarkable milestones — the overall funding crossed the $100 billion mark, a record-breaking 40 startups turned unicorns and 11 Indian startups listed on stock market.

Nine of these startups have already made their secondary market debut and are listed for trading on Indian and international stock markets. And six among these have listed at a premium, indicating the growing acceptance of IPOs as an exit opportunity for investors and also as an aspiration for startup founders and entrepreneurs.

The nine startups that listed on the stock exchanges in 2021 have a cumulative market cap of over $56 billion with over two dozen startups expected to go for IPO in 2022. But the streak of IPOs in 2021 and the confidence in public listings do not adequately convey the financial performance of the startups.

Sustainable profitability is still a major sore point for retail and institutional investors eyeing Indian tech stocks.

