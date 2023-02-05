Indians spend 4 hrs daily on Fire TV

Hyderabad: Amazon has released its Fire TV Streaming Trends for 2022, which reveals its customers in India spent nearly four hours per day on Fire TV devices in 2022. Regional content gained preference in the last year; Fire TV users enjoyed content in more than 12 languages with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali topping the list, the report added.

Indians gravitated towards adding more laughter to their life last year by choosing comedy as the most streamed genre of content. Horror and cartoons were the other two most-searched genres.

In 2022, Pushpa: The Rise was the most searched movie on Fire TV, followed by Brahmāstra and The Kashmir Files. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt were the most searched actors. India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match was the most streamed content of the year. Second time in a row, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah tickled the funny bone of Indian viewers to retain its spot as the most searched show via Alexa.