India's 1st water themed township launched in Ballari

Hyderabad: G Square Housing launched India's first water themed plot township in Ballari close to the growth corridor of Bengaluru on Friday. The proposed project is spread across an expanse of 100 acres, with 821 plots, starting at Rs 34 lakh.



Eshwar N, CEO, G Square, said: "G Square's water themed township is an outcome of a larger vision to deliver premium residential plots and thoughtful, yet over 200 luxurious amenities for discerning home buyers in Ballari. G Square City is one of the biggest projects in Ballari that will redefine the millennial home buyer's demand in the region.

This project has 1 lakh sft clubhouse which will be the largest in Ballari which comes with no extra cost involved. Located at Belagal road which is witnessing rapid infrastructural development, it the perfect site close to the growth corridor of Bengaluru."