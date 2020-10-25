India's foreign exchange reserves touched an all-time high of 555.12 billion dollars

India's foreign exchange reserves have surged by USD 3.615 billion to touch a fresh lifetime high of USD 555.12 billion in the week ended October 16, 2020, according to RBI data. In the previous week ended October 9, 2020, the reserves had increased by USD 5.867 billion to reach USD 551.505 billion.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major part of the overall reserves, increased by USD 3.539 billion to USD 512.322 billion. Expressed in dollar terms, FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves went up by USD 86 million in the reporting week to reach USD 36.685 billion. The country's special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund remained unchanged at USD 1.480 billion; while reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 11 million to USD 4.634 billion .