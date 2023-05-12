India’s H1 vegetable oil imports up 21%

New Delhi: India's vegetable oil imports rose by 21 per cent to 81.10 lakh tonnes in the first six months of the current oil year, driven by increased shipments of refined palm oil which is a cause of concern, industry body SEA said on Friday.

Vegetable oil imports stood at 67.07 lakh tonne in the same period of the 2021-22 oil year.

India is the world's leading vegetable oil buyer. Oil year runs from November to October.

In fact, in April vegetable oil imports remained lower by 10 per cent at 10.50 lakh tonne when compared to the previous month's 11.72 lakh tonne.

According to the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), "Increase in import of RBD palmolein in the first six months of the current oil year reported at 11.01 lakh tonne is nearly 22 per cent of the total palm oil import, depriving domestic industry for capacity utilisation."

The palm oil refining industry in the country is heavily suffering from very low capacity utilisation due to excessive import of RBD palmolein, thus getting transformed into mere packers, it said in a statement.