India’s REITs market at Rs 19.7L cr by 2030: Report

New Delhi: India’s REIT (real estate investment trust) market is projected to reach Rs19.7 lakh crore by 2030 from Rs 10.4 lakh crore in 2025, driven by high occupancy, favourable taxation and broader sectoral inclusion, according to a report released on Friday.

Private equity participation, rising from $500 million in 2011 to multi-billion-dollar highs by 2019, has enhanced transparency, deepened institutional confidence, and paved the way for REIT expansion across India’s thriving commercial real estate landscape.

As urbanisation, technology, and progressive policy reforms continue to reshape the sector, India’s commercial real estate stands poised to unlock the next wave of opportunity across asset classes, according to the report by Knight Frank India in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Retail consumption across the organised formats is estimated at a value of Rs 8.8 lakh crore for FY 2025. Led by shopping centres (Rs 4.9 lakh crore), high streets (Rs 3.8 lakh crore), and other new-age formats such as airport and transit retail.