IndiGo, Air India to shift flights to Navi Mumbai from December

New Delhi: IndiGo and Air India Group will progressively shift flights from Mumbai's existing airport to the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport from December, clearing capacity for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 and paving the way for a dual-airport system in the country's financial capital.

The coordinated transition, planned in phases through the 2027 summer aviation season, will move selected domestic and international services to Navi Mumbai while allowing airlines to retain their historical operating slots at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the airport operators and airlines said.

The shift follows nearly 18 months of consultations between airlines and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, which operates both Mumbai airports. It reflects growing airline participation in the new airport's operational ramp-up and is intended to ease capacity constraints at CSMIA while accommodating rising air traffic.

"IndiGo will progressively transfer 12 daily international departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to NMIA, representing all the present operations from CSMIA to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta.

"An additional daily service to Kathmandu will also be introduced, taking IndiGo's international network at NMIA to 12 destinations between February and July 2027," a joint statement by IndiGo and the airport said.

In a separate statement, the Air India group said it "will progressively transition Air India Express services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat, and Sharjah, to NMIA, with the process expected to be completed by the IATA Northern Summer 2027 season."