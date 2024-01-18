Live
- RBI asks ombudsmen of banks to ensure effective redress of customer grievances
- Making active learning a central pillar of students' education
- Mega jewellery park to come up in Navi Mumbai at Rs 50K cr
- SC Collegium recommends 7 addl judges of 3 HCs to be made permanent
- Sugunendra Thirtha on the Sarvajna peetam
- Archaeological find, Veera Sthamba sheds new light on history
- Jet Airways case: SC asks Jalan-Kalrock Consortium to deposit Rs 150 crore in SBI escrow account within 2 weeks
- Former BJP minister’s ancestral property seized in J&K’s Kishtwar district
- 4 people, including father and son, killed in Manipur; widespread protests in Imphal
- CM Siddaramaiah holds meeting with farmers and labour leaders of Samyuktha Horata- Karnataka
Just In
IndusInd Bank records 17% increase in Q3 net profit
IndusInd Bank on Thursday reported a 17.3 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,297.8 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year on the back of a strong growth in loans.
Mumbai: IndusInd Bank on Thursday reported a 17.3 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,297.8 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year on the back of a strong growth in loans.
The bank had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,959.2 crore in the same quarter last year.
Loans grew by 20 per cent to Rs 3,27,057 crore over the same quarter of the previous year, while deposits recorded a 13 per cent growth. The net interest income for the quarter rose by 18 per cent to Rs 5,296 crore.
The bank's asset quality also improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) coming down to 1.92 per cent from 2.06 per cent recorded in the same quarter last year. On the other hand, net NPA for the quarter stood at 0.57 per cent, improving from 0.662 per cent on a year-on-year basis.