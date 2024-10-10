  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

‘Inflation horse’ under tight leash: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
x

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Highlights

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday retained the retail inflation projection at 4.5 per cent for fiscal 2024-25, with Governor...

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday retained the retail inflation projection at 4.5 per cent for fiscal 2024-25, with Governor Shaktikanta Das stressing that the central bank will have to closely monitor the price situation and keep the inflation horse under tight leash lest it may bolt again.

Unveiling the October bi-monthly monetary policy, the Governor also said the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) framework has completed 8 years since its introduction in 2016 and is a major structural reform of the 21stcentury in India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick