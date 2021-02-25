Infosys, Tata steel and Wipro from India makes it to World's Most Ethical Companies list 

Three Indian companies have made it to the list of the World Most Ethical Companies in the world for the year 2021. The IT companies Infosys and Wipro and the other one Tata Steel have found the place in honorees. The list was compiled by the American company Ethisphere Institute. As many as 135 companies from 22 countries across the world had represented among which 47 industries have made to the list of World Most Ethical Companies honorees.

Ethisphere recognises these companies as having an impact on society as well as contributing to positive changes in the business community and society. It also sees that the impact of the company norms and idealogy on its employees, shareholders, customers and other stakeholders.

Out of 135 companies represented, 98 are from the United States of America while among the 47 honorees, six companies made to the list for the 15th time in a row since 2007 and nine companies have made it to the top for the first time.