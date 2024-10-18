Live
Infy Q2 net rises 4.7% to Rs 6,506 cr
IT major increased FY25 revenue guidance for 2nd consecutive quarter
New Delhi: Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.7 per cent rise in the September quarter net profit and raised revenue guidance after broad-based growth.
Net profit of Rs6,506 crore in July-September was up 4.7 per cent when compared to Rs6,212 crore earnings in the same period last year. It was 2.2 per cent higher quarter-on-year, according to a company statement. Revenue was up 4.2 per cent at Rs40,986 crore. Infosys for the second consecutive quarter raised the 2024-25 fiscal year revenue guidance. It now anticipates a growth of 3.75 to 4.50 per cent in revenue in the fiscal year April 2024 to March 2025, up from 3-4 per cent band it had given in the previous quarter. The company had in July raised the revenue guidance for the fiscal from 1-3 per cent anticipated previously.