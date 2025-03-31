Time has been working in favor of the relationship between new concepts found in the field of electrical projects, installations, and maintenance, alongside sustainability tactics, which have also been progressing at an accelerated pace in recent years. As expected, this context has been extensively explored by experts, and the projection points to a potentially more conscious future, with ongoing autonomy of this relationship.

Numbers support much of these favorable projections. In 2024, a survey conducted with large corporations worldwide showed that 86% of those who had not yet adopted a sustainability-partner model ensured that projects were focused on adapting as soon as possible.

In the field of electrical installations, another survey, conducted in the same year, brought good expectations through figures. It was noted that, during this period, the financial movements linked to new technologies in the area had already surpassed trillions of dollars. Inevitably, and consequently, analyzing these new technologies directs the study toward sustainable concepts applied to installations, whether in buildings, industries, or rural areas, at all levels of electrical supply voltage.

Both the new technical perspectives and their integration with sustainable practices are part of the knowledge journey built by Syed Jamal Sabir Shah. The Electrical Engineer has over a decade of experience in this sector. Another skill developed encompasses the relationship between electrical installations and the Internet of Things.

"Sustainable strategies and techniques related to the development of electrical services are increasingly walking side by side. The strong connection is likely to become even closer. It's a new landscape for professionals, users, and, above all, for the environment."

The initial explanation has full support from the most widely accepted concept today, technically, by environmental field specialists. The primary goal is to facilitate and improve the relationship between humans and the environment, prioritizing the preservation of natural spaces and their resources.

An example of the evolution and improvement described by analysts like Syed Jamal Sabir Shah is also illustrated in figures extracted from the previous year. In this survey, it was reported that billions of dollars from the investment share (in the trillions) in new sustainable electrical practices are allocated to expenses with solar energy production panels.

"We are talking about clean electricity from a renewable, non-polluting source. And this reality has been adopted by consumers of various profiles, which makes the scenario even more promising. There's no longer any way to ignore these widespread benefits."

Key Achievements

Among his key characteristics and skills, Syed Jamal Sabir Shah collaborates with technicians and electrical engineers to develop and complete electrical projects. He specializes in the repair and testing of systems. His focus is on working effectively with designers and production team members to improve electrical machine projects, control systems, and circuits.

To be more specific, some of the projects developed over his decade-long career include the installation and recommissioning of four Cat/MAK model motors (7MW each, totaling 28MW) after a fire, saving company costs without the involvement of third parties. These large motors are of the marine-use type.

Consolidated Career Path

In 2018, Syed Jamal Sabir Shah joined the Southern Province Cement Company as an Electrical Engineer in Aba, Saudi Arabia. In the organization, he has led tasks related to planning, organizing, and maintaining electrical systems, most of which involve high energy consumption demands.

In line with one of the specialist's other skills in the technological field, the engineer highlights that, due to the advantages offered by the relationship between the Internet of Things and electrical maintenance, sustainability gains a huge boost. In 2009, Syed Jamal Sabir Shah graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Sheffield Hallam University in the UK.

"Any system functioning properly, free from issues due to correct dimensioning and maintenance, is less likely to experience abnormalities that lead to waste. And trivializing waste goes against sustainability. It is a balance and harmony resulting from the outcomes of good practices, which must be more efficient and more conscious."

Before embarking on his career at Southern Province Cement, Syed Jamal Sabir Shah held various engineering positions, including at Bestway Cement (2016-2018) and Maple Leaf Cement (2014-2016). During his time at these corporate organizations, he refined his skills in electrical maintenance, system diagnostics, and troubleshooting, contributing significantly to the efficiency and reliability of electrical infrastructure.