Live
- Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Election Nomination Rejection
- Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence in Women
- iOS 18: Major AI Upgrades and Customization Features Coming Soon
- Dr. Dinesh Shahra Backs Gau Swarga for Indigenous Cow Protection
- Puri Chandan Yatra blast toll rises to 4
- Telangana Junior Colleges to Reopen on June 1 for Academic Year 2024-25
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies batters set up 35-run win over Australia in warm-up match
- Delhi Minister Atishi writes to Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat amid water crisis in Delhi
- "SIT probe should be fair and focus on providing justice to victims": Basavaraj Bommai on Prajwal Revanna
- Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: Prayers at Lord Venkateswara
Just In
Investors lap up Rs 27k-cr gold bonds in FY24
Highlights
Mumbai: Sovereign gold bonds have caught the fancy of investors, who bought Rs27,031 crore worth of the bonds last fiscal, an amount more than four...
Mumbai: Sovereign gold bonds have caught the fancy of investors, who bought Rs27,031 crore worth of the bonds last fiscal, an amount more than four times invested in 2022-23 on the prospects of higher returns and tax benefits.
The bonds bought by investors represented a whopping 44.34 tonne of gold during 2023-24. In 2022-23, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) representing 12.26 tonne of gold were purchased for Rs6,551 crore. “The aggregate sum raised during 2023-24 amounted to Rs27,031 crore (44.34 tonne),” said the annual report of Reserve Bank, which issues the bonds on behalf of the central government.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS