  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Investors lap up Rs 27k-cr gold bonds in FY24

Investors lap up Rs 27k-cr gold bonds in FY24
x
Highlights

Mumbai: Sovereign gold bonds have caught the fancy of investors, who bought Rs27,031 crore worth of the bonds last fiscal, an amount more than four...

Mumbai: Sovereign gold bonds have caught the fancy of investors, who bought Rs27,031 crore worth of the bonds last fiscal, an amount more than four times invested in 2022-23 on the prospects of higher returns and tax benefits.

The bonds bought by investors represented a whopping 44.34 tonne of gold during 2023-24. In 2022-23, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) representing 12.26 tonne of gold were purchased for Rs6,551 crore. “The aggregate sum raised during 2023-24 amounted to Rs27,031 crore (44.34 tonne),” said the annual report of Reserve Bank, which issues the bonds on behalf of the central government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X