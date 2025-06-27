Investors richer by Rs 9.70 L cr

New Delhi: Investors’ wealth jumped by Rs9.70 lakh crore in three days of market rally amid growing optimism following easing geopolitical tensions.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,000.36 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 83,755.87.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs9,70,200.71 crore to Rs4,57,52,700.57 crore ($5.34 trillion) in three days. “Indian equity markets extended their gains on Thursday supported by strength in metal stocks and easing geopolitical concerns. With geopolitical tensions easing, macroeconomic indicators stabilising, the broader market appears to be regaining confidence,” Gaurav Garg, Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said.