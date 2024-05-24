Live
iQoo kicks off online sale of Z9x
Smartphone maker iQooon Thursday announced its entry into the Rs 15,000 and below price segment of smartphone with the launch of iQoo Z9x,on its e-store and Amazon.in from May 21, 2024. iQoo Z9x is manufactured at vivo’s facility in Greater Noida. The brand has 670 after-sales service centres in India, of which 18 are in Andhra Pradesh, 28 in Telangana, and seven in Hyderabad.
iQoo has four smartphone variants in the Z series, and eight in total with more than 20 SKU’s. NipunMarya, CEO, iQoo, said: “With our diverse portfolio, including the flagship iQoo 12, Neo 9Pro, Z9 and now the Z9x,we offer premium smartphone experience across various price points.”
