iQOO launches 15R; Co sees good demand in India

Bengaluru: iQOO, the specialised mobile brand from Vivo stable, on Tuesday launched iQOO 15R in India as it eyes more young professionals’ user base in the country.

The iQOO 15R has several innovative features that enable young professionals to seamlessly switch between work, gaming, and entertainment, the company said at the launch event in Bengaluru.

The new variant of the brand is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, ensuring higher processing power, speed and efficiency.

iQOO 15R is India’s slimmest smartphone with a 7600 mAh battery. It also used the company’s proprietary SuperComputing Chip Q2 with the 144 FPS gaming. It is also equipped with a Sony LYT-700V OIS camera, a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED EyeCare Display, along with IP68 & IP69 dust and water resistance, the company said.

“The new launch is the second one in the iQOO 15 series. We already have the flagship product iQOO 15, which has received good response. Given the kind of features in the new phone and the pricing, we believe that the new variant is also going to get a very good response,” Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO told the BizzBuzz on the sidelines of the launch event.

“This is fastest smartphone in the market. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. So, it is very fast and powerful. On the battery side, this is India’s slimmest phone with 7600 mAh battery. It means, you can use your phone all day, do heavy tasks the whole day and there will be no issues with the phone at all. All of this, along with the camera, we believe that the price range of Rs40,000 to Rs45,000 for iQOO 15R is an amazing offer for our Indian users,” Marya added.