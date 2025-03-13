iQoo launches Neo 10R model

Hyderabad: iQoo, a smartphone brand, has launched its latest mobile phone model – iQoo Neo 10R. The model is built for college students, tech enthusiasts and young gamers. The model has features, including the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, 90FPS, 144Hz refresh rate for gaming, and is the slimmest phone with 6400mAh battery, according to a company press release. It will be available in two color options: Raging Blue and MoonKnight Titanium. Additionally, iQoo Neo 10R is available for pre-booking starting now and will go on sale starting March 19, at 12 noon at iQoo e-store and Amazon.in.

Talking about the new launch, Nipun Marya, CEO of the company, said, “We are committed to delivering high-performance smartphones that enhance the user experience. Designed for college students and young gamers, it offers a powerful processor, intelligent optimisations, an immersive gaming experience, and a battery that keeps up with their dynamic lifestyles, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and user-centric technology.”