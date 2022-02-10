Isthara opens smart food court 

Hyderabad: Isthara, India's premium smart food court pioneer and co-living brand, has expanded its presence in the country with the launch of its 40th smart food court in Hyderabad, taking the total tally to 10,000 in the country. The new smart food court was launched in the Technology Research Park of IIT Hyderabad.

Isthara has been reinventing conventional institutional food courts by pioneering tech-enabled processes in cafeterias across educational institutions and workplaces. Through these first-of-its-kind smart food courts, it assumes the role of a food-tech partner and vendor aggregator to help educational institutes and corporates to digitize their food courts for more efficient management.

Gilbert James, Co-founder, Isthara, said: "Our smart food courts are well-positioned to address and solve the most basic issue of food, for the urban millennials of today."