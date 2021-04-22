IT cos, others gear up to face Covid 2nd wave 

Visakhapatnam: IT, pharma and other companies across Andhra Pradesh have prepared contingency plans to tackle the threat posed by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The State, which was credited with smoothly shifting to work from home (WFH) mode a few days after the pandemic broke out in the country in March, 2020, is now faced with the daunting task of safeguarding the health of thousands of employees working in various IT, pharma and other industries.

"We are ascertaining the views of member-companies to find out the number of employees required for various processes and core jobs. If night curfew is imposed or in the event of a lockdown, we will be needing police passes to allow them to reach their workstations and back home after finishing their duties.

Otherwise, most of the employees of IT and IT enabled services are being allowed WFH," Sreedhar Kosaraju, president of IT Association of AP (ITAAP) told Bizz Buzz on Wednesday.

Major manufacturers like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Hindustan Shipyard Ltd and BHEL have not yet revived WFH. "For us the situation during first and second waves are different as a nationwide lockdown was imposed last year in March following which the employees could not reach the workplaces for want of public transport," a PSU executive pointed out.

Meanwhile, the pharma companies are reviewing the preparedness with the no end in sight to the second wave. There is already buzz that the State might clamp Corona Curfew at night and minimise public movement during the day.