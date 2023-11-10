IT Dept seizes Rs 75 lakh in Jaipur’s Ganpati Plaza

Live
The IT Department on Friday again raided the Ganpati Plaza in Jaipur and seized Rs 75 lakh from one of its lockers.
Jaipur: The IT Department on Friday again raided the Ganpati Plaza in Jaipur and seized Rs 75 lakh from one of its lockers.
The IT Department recovered the cash from Royra Safety Wallets in Ganpati Plaza.
The IT Department is conducting the searches on Ganpati Plaza since October 29.
On October 29, IT officials recovered 4.5 kg gold from one of the lockers which was wrapped in a cotton sheet. After examining, the value of the gold was said to be around Rs 2.5 crore.
After allegations of Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena, IT Department started the investigation of the Ganpati Plaza. The IT Department officials have so far investigated 763 lockers while 337 lockers are yet to be checked.
During the course of the investigation, the IT Department has recovered gold and cash while the locker owners are also being questioned.