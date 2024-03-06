  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

IT Minister to launch NITI Aayog's platform to boost digital transformation of governance

IT Minister to launch NITI Aayogs platform to boost digital transformation of governance
x
Highlights

In order to further empower the digital transformation of governance, Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch NITI Aayog’s ‘NITI For States’ platform in the Capital on Thursday.

New Delhi: In order to further empower the digital transformation of governance, Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch NITI Aayog’s ‘NITI For States’ platform in the Capital on Thursday.

The ‘NITI For States’ is a cross-sectoral knowledge platform designed to become a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for policy and good governance.

The IT Minister will also inaugurate ‘Viksit Bharat Strategy Room’ at NITI Aayog, which will enable rich visualisation and engagement with insights, information and knowledge to "enable effective in-person decision-making".

The ‘NITI For States’ platform will facilitate the digital transformation of governance by equipping government officials with robust, contextually relevant, and actionable knowledge and insights, thereby enhancing the quality of their decision-making.

The significant features of the platform include a multi-sectoral live repository of 7,500 best practices, 5,000 policy documents, more than 900 datasets, 1,400 data profiles, and 350 NITI publications, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

The knowledge products on the platform span 10 sectors including agriculture, education, energy, health, livelihoods and skilling, manufacturing, MSME, tourism, urban, water resources and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) across two cross-cutting themes - gender and climate change.

The platform will also support cutting-edge level functionaries like district collectors and block-level functionaries by giving them access to innovative best practices across various States and UTs, said NITI Aayog.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X