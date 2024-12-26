ITC HOTELS’ OPEN WELCOM HOTEL JABALPUR IN MADHYA PRADESH

ITC Hotels increases its presence in central India with the launch of Welcomhotel Jabalpur- a tribute to the erstwhile region of Bundelkhand. The expansion of the Welcomhotel brand across India exemplifies the brand’s focus on strategic growth in tier 2 and tier 3 cities bringing unique and enriching experiences.

Spanning over 15,000 sq. ft of banquet space including outdoor and indoor, the hotel is set to be the ideal choice for destination weddings, grand & intimate gatherings and corporate events. The contemporary hotel embodies traditional architecture. With 122 well designed rooms and suites Welcomhotel Jabalpur offers a pleasant blend of modern comfort with timeless charm and stunning views of the city’s natural beauty.

Sharing his thoughts on the opening, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said, “Welcomhotel brand trajectory is growing fast across both business and leisure locations. The launch of Welcomhotel Jabalpur marks a significant milestone in the continued asset right growth and expansion strategy of ITC Hotels. This property aligns with the spirit of brand Welcomhotel- each designed to reflect the essence of its region, ensuring that guests enjoy an authentic and enriching stay.

Rajesh Jain, Director ARV Hotels said, “ARV Hotels Pvt Limited is excited to announce the grand opening of Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jabalpur. It is a stunning addition to the city skyline. From state-of-the-art rooms, banqueting facilities which caters to social and MICE segments, gourmet dining experiences at our All-Day Dining restaurant Welcomcafe Reva, modern fitness centre, rooftop pool, every detail has been thoughtfully designed. Welcomhotel Jabalpur is ideally situated in Bargi Hills which makes it a perfect bleisure destination.”

The hotel’s dining options include WelcomCafé Reva, an all-day dining restaurant, Dough & Co., which offers freshly baked treats and an assortment of premium beverages, gourmet coffee and tea experiences. The WelcomSthalika features a traditional thali comprising local delicacies such as “chakki ka saag” and “dudhi halwa”, highlighting the region’s culinary heritage. Welcomhotel Jabalpur also offers recreational and well-being spaces including a well-equipped fitness centre, swimming pool and soon to open K by Kaya Kalp spa, offering a range of traditional therapies.

For those seeking to explore the city, Welcomhotel Jabalpur is conveniently located near iconic tourist attractions such as the Madan Mahal Fort, Bhedaghat and Rana Durgawati Museum. Welcomhotel Jabalpur offers guided tours to the famous marble cliffs of Bhedaghat and Dhuandhar waterfalls, while also visiting the ancient Chausath Yogini Temple. The Narmada Aarti, an evening ritual held on the banks of river Narmada, creates a divine atmosphere as light illuminates the water amidst soothing chants.

Wildlife enthusiasts can travel to the famous national parks of Kanha, Panna, Pench and Bandhavgarh located just about three to five hours from the hotel. Travellers can enjoy a safari to Dumna Nature reserve, which is located 18 km from the hotel. Forests here are home to various flora and wildlife like leopards, boars, cheetal and jackals.