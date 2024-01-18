ITC's Mangaldeep to spread its fragrance in Ayodhya

New Delhi/Ayodhya: On the occasion of momentous inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Mangaldeep, ITC's Agarbatti brand, is spearheading a series of initiatives to actively be a part of the event, and enrich the celebrations of devotees during the inauguration and beyond.

Mangaldeep has joined hands with the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra to implement various initiatives in honour of the proud occasion - Nutan Vigrah Pran Prathisthra of Shri Ram Lallaji.

As part of the association Mangaldeep has donated its flagship dhoop, the "Mangaldeep 3 in 1 Dhoop", for a duration of six months from the Temple's opening date.

This gesture aims to facilitate the daily puja rituals for the pandits, ensuring a seamless and aromatic devotional experience.

On the day of the inauguration, Mangaldeep will be enhancing the devotees' spiritual experience by installing a unique "Khushboo Path" within the Temple premises.

This fragrant corridor, adorned with 5 feet tall agarbattis, has been meticulously crafted to diffuse the auspicious fragrance of Mangaldeep agarbatti throughout the temple.

Visitors passing through these corridors will be immersed in the pure and divine aroma of the agarbatti, providing them with a truly uplifting and spiritual experience during their temple visit.

Two agarbatti stands have also been installed at 'Ram Ki Phedi' where devotees can light incense sticks and offer their prayers to Lord Ram.

Mangaldeep has also provided platforms for Pujaris at river ghats as well as pooja outlets, hawker setups and umbrellas for shade in the markets of Ayodhya.

To facilitate the management of large crowds and ensure smooth flow of devotees, Mangaldeep will be also providing 300 barricades at the main temple and over 100 barricades at the temple entrance.

Speaking about Mangaldeep's initiatives in the run up to the inauguration of Ram Temple, Gaurav Tayal, Chief Executive, ITC's Agarbatti Business, said: "For us at Mangaldeep, it is indeed an honour to be a part of this historic and sacred event. Our mission is to serve as the enablers of devotion in Temples as well as at devotees’ homes. We are fully committed to ensuring a harmonious and enriching experience for all those participating in the festivities of the Ayodhya Lord Ram Temple. We express our sincere gratitude to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra for entrusting us with the opportunity to serve the devotees."

For the grand inauguration, Mangaldeep initiated the "Mangal Aarambh" campaign, the objective of which was to empower and train the key stakeholders in Ayodhya -- priests, shopkeepers, and hotel owners -- who play pivotal roles in welcoming devotees, both from within India and abroad.

This comprehensive campaign comprised five rounds of sabhas, focussing on crucial themes such as tourism packages, pooja variants, product knowledge and storytelling.

Through these sessions, a total of 490 participants were meticulously trained to become proficient guides, pujaris, hawkers and caretakers.

Their expertise is geared towards providing an enriching and beautiful experience to visitors to the pious city of Ayodhya.

The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22 will indeed mark a momentous occasion for devotees, establishing it as one of the most significant pilgrimage sites in India.

The temple is anticipated to emerge as a major religious and cultural center, attracting millions of devotees from India and around the world.

ITC's incense stick brand Mangaldeep is honoured to be a participant in this auspicious beginning.