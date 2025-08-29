Jabardasth Varsha inaugurates Manea The Salon at Kondapur

Hyderabad: India’s fastest-growing beauty salon chain, Manea The Salon, launched its 79th franchise at Raghavendra Nagar, Kondapur, Hyderabad, on Monday. The grand opening was graced by television personality Jabardasth Varsha, along with Uday Kumar Koneru, Co-founder of Manea Salons, and franchise partner Gauthami Surya Sripathi, Naren group Chairman Narendranath Chaganla.

Speaking to the media, Varsha said, “Beauty salons and spas play a vital role in adding a touch of glamour to everyday life. Manea, a brand that Hyderabad proudly calls its own, was founded in 2004 and has grown steadily, built on trust, care, and a deep understanding of client needs. What sets Manea apart is its ability to offer premium services at affordable prices, making self-care a priority for all. This is an exciting moment for me and the entire Manea family — it marks another step in bringing premium hair, beauty, and grooming services closer to you.”

Franchise partner Gauthami Surya Sripathi added, “The salon offers a full range of beauty services, including grooming, haircuts, colouring, hair treatments, hair care, skincare, body care, and make-up. Located in the upscale neighbourhood of Raghavendra Nagar, Kondapur, the 1500 sq. ft. space is thoughtfully designed to reflect everything Manea stands for — stylish yet comfortable interiors and an unwavering commitment to excellence in every service.”

Highlighting Manea’s growth strategy, Uday Kumar Koneru and Srinivas P V shared future plans: “We are planning to expand our footprint across Pan India, with upcoming outlets in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

