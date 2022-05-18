Jagan's luncheon meet to explore ops in decarbonised economy

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is hosting a luncheon meeting at Hotel Panorama at Davos during his Switzerland tour to attend the World Economic Forum 52nd annual meeting on May 24 to seek investment in the decarbonised economy.

The State Government in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) is expecting several dignitaries to attend the business session. The WEF annual meeting is being held from May 22 to 26.

Among others, ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal, NITI Aayog MD & CEO Amitabh Kant, APEDB CEO and APIIC Vice-Chairman-cum-Managing Director JVN. Subramanyam, MD & CEO of Greenko Group Anil Chalamalasetty, Dassault Systems EVP, Industry and Sustainability Florence Verzelen and KPMG Impact Global Head Richard Trefall will participate.

The Chief Minister is leading a high-level delegation comprising Finance Minister Bugganna Rajendranath and IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath to the WEF annual meeting to highlight investment opportunities of AP in various areas.

"The luncheon meeting is a pointer to the fact that AP is playing a key role in reducing global anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP is forging towards 'net zero' transition," Lanka Sridhar, Advisor to AP Government on Industries told Bizz Buzz on Wednesday.

AP has also launched a digital campaign to market its investment potential. The government says AP with an economy of USD 141 billion in 2020-21, has embarked on a journey towards sustainable development and is ranked #4 in India in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The State has been consistently ranked #1 in the country for Ease of Doing Business by the World Bank since 2015-16.

AP is ranked #3 in India in achieving the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). The State is translating SDGs into realistic, sound policy initiatives steering towards an air positive, water positive, energy positive, and soil positive economy. These include development of sustainable, smart, and resilient cities, increased use of electric vehicles, and measures to conserve energy.

AP is envisaging to evolve into a Mid-Stream Green Hub for industries, stewarding solutions towards net zero by way of sustainable governance practices. One key aspect to achieve this is integrating clean energy resources and promoting sustainability in industrialization under ESG frameworks.

The invitees have been informed that to decarbonise the industrial value-chains in its pursuit to combat climate change and its impacts, the AP Government has formulated a comprehensive action plan to reduce emissions, particularly in power generation, transport, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors.

"There is no better platform than Davos to articulate the State's vision as we seek perspectives from global audience to address the themes such as evolution of Industry 4.0 use cases across the manufacturing value chain, integration of clean energy resources with various energy storage technologies to support renewable energy transition and build Green i Industrial Clusters. AP is trying to leverage its diverse resource base with potential to become Green Commodity Hub, enabling transition of "Green Electrons to Green Molecules."