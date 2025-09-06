Jaipur Rug Utsav held

Hyderabad: Jaipur Rugs, a global beacon of craftsmanship and social enterprise, has organised Rug Utsav - a spectacular celebration of artistry, culture, and impact beginning September 3.

This year’s edition is unlike any before, with an awe-inspiring curation of over 14,000 handmade rugs, showcasing the soul of India’s weaving traditions blended seamlessly with contemporary design.

This year’s curation spans signature collections including Alam, Genesis, Savana, Concoction, Daa Haas, Wunderkammer, Caliedo, Clan, Basis, Lacuna, Erbe, Indusbar, Nomadic Threads, Acar, and Contour.