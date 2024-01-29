Jaishankar opens IHCL hospitality skill centre in Gujarat

Ahmedabad : Aiming at enhancing the hospitality sector in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) Skill Centre. The centre's launch is a stride towards capitalising on the tourism in the area, highlighted by the increasing popularity of the Statue of Unity as a prime tourist spot.

On the occasion, Jaishankar, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, expressed his enthusiasm on social media platform X.

He lauded the establishment of the IHCL Hospitality Skill Centre as a timely initiative in line with the escalating need for skilled personnel in the hospitality industry, a sector witnessing rapid expansion due to the growing influx of tourists to Ekta Nagar. "The Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar has emerged as a major tourist destination, with steadily growing footfalls. Ensuring skilled human resources for burgeoning tourist facilities is now the task," he remarked.

The minister also interacted with the inaugural batches of students undergoing front office and food & beverage training at the centre, acknowledging the new avenues opening up for the local youth owing to the government's focus on promoting tourism.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Vadodara on January 28 night, is on a comprehensive visit to the Narmada District. His itinerary includes attending the inauguration of a lab and smart class at the Children’s Home, Girl’s Campus in Rajpipla, and flagging off new ambulances at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Lachharas.

The minister is scheduled to conclude his regional engagements and depart from Vadodara on January 30 at 7 a.m.

