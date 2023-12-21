Jalmahotsav 8.0 underway in Indore

Hyderabad: The 8th edition of Jalmahotsav, India's premier annual water carnival, is set to enchant adventure enthusiasts and water lovers from across the country. Organised jointly by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Sunset Desert Camp, Jalmahotsav has become a flagship event showcasing the potential of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models in developing new tourism destinations. This year's extravaganza promises to be even more exhilarating, taking place in the picturesque Hanuwantiya district near Indore.



Jalmahotsav 8.0 will once again deliver a unique blend of heart-pounding adventure activities, a vibrant cultural experience, and a comfortable stay in the lap of nature. The festival is synonymous with thrill and excitement, and this edition is no exception. Adventure seekers can indulge in a plethora of activities, including Jet Ski, Speed Boat, Banana Ride, Bumper Ride, Hot Air Balloon, Land Parasailing, Para Motor, Reverse/Ejection Bungee Archery, Boats & All Water Activities, ATV Bike Ride, Trekking & Hiking (on Island), High Rope Course, Zip Line, Zorbing (water activity), Kids Zone Area, Paintball Arena, Air Gun Shooting, Climbing Wall, and more. The festival aims to provide an adrenaline rush to visitors of all ages and preferences.

To ensure a memorable and comfortable experience, a lavish tent city has been set up for participants and tourists. Nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Hanuwantiya, the tent city offers a perfect blend of luxury and comfort, allowing guests to unwind after a day filled with adventure. Jalmahotsav extends beyond adventure with a lineup of engaging attractions. Musical events, weekend programs, and wellness activities will add a touch of cultural richness and relaxation to the overall experience. The festival promises to be a holistic getaway for families, friends, and solo travelers alike.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Department and Managing Director, MP Tourism Board Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla (IAS) highlighted that Jalmahotsav is a shining example of successful collaboration between the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Sunset Desert Camp under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This partnership has not only contributed to the growth of tourism in the region but has also created a sustainable model for the development of new destinations. As one of India's biggest water carnivals, Jalmahotsav continues to attract visitors from every corner of the country. The event's unique blend of adventure, culture, and natural beauty makes it a must-attend for those seeking an unforgettable experience.