Japan keen on Indian textiles sector

New Delhi/Tokyo: Japanese companies have shown keen interest in investing in India’s growing textiles sector, Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh has said. India’s garment exports to Japan stood at $234.5 million in 2024. Tokyo imported these goods worth about $23 billion last year.

Inaugurating the 16thedition of the India Tex Trend Fair (ITTF) in Tokyo, the minister said that India-Japan textiles trade relations remain strong since ages.

“I have spoken to various stakeholders from the apparel and textiles sector under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s end-to-end policy that has been in place for the apparel and textiles sector,” he told the gathering.

“There is an ecosystem like 7 PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks with an area encompassing 1,000 to 2,000 acres of each unit, where the expected investment is of Rs1 lakh crore, creating almost 12 lakh jobs. The Japanese investors will get all facilities including benefits of the state government subsidies — like labour and electricity subsidy, etc,” the minister emphasised.