Jet may fly again in six months 

New Delhi: The much-awaited Jet Airways' resolution is finally heading towards a success, with the resolution plan of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan having been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

Now, after the resolution process has been completed and the Kalrock-led consortium takes over the airline, the first task would be to retrieve its slots which were temporarily distributed among other players.

The airline is expected to fly again in around four to six months. Ashish Mohanty, President of Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Welfare Association (JAMEWA) said that Jet's first flight may be in about four months after the takeover by the new owners.