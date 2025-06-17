Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund Launches Aladdin Platform After SEBI Approval

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund got permission from SEBI last month to manage assets, and on Monday it introduced Aladdin, BlackRock’s special tool for investment analysis and risk control.

Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd is a company owned equally by Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and the US company BlackRock.

In a post on X, the company said investing should be easy and fit individual needs. This idea brought Jio Financial Services and BlackRock together. They joined Jio’s digital-first way with BlackRock’s global experience to make solutions that Indian investors want.

For the first time, Aladdin, BlackRock’s unique investment and risk tool, is now available in India.

The company said this is just the start of their goal to change investing by making it easier and more affordable. They introduced themselves as Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund.

On May 26, 2025, SEBI gave registration approval to Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund and allowed Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd to manage the fund.

Earlier, on October 29, 2024, the company formed two new firms—Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd and Jio BlackRock Trustee Pvt Ltd—to run the mutual fund business, waiting for regulatory approval.