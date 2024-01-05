Live
- TDP clears on Vijayawada MP seat, likely to deny ticket for Kesineni Nani
- BJP leaders KNR and others bid farewell to the Union Minister in Visakha
- New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India to challenge suspension in court
- Bedridden women given enhanced pension in Eluru
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashed, check the rates on 05 January 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 05 January, 2024
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra in 11th ward of Visakhapatanam
- New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal ‘real face’ exposed
- YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy expressed support to Rayalaseema Sagunyeti Sadhan Samiti
- Vamsi Krishna Srinivas was appointed as Janasena Party's Visakha City president.
Just In
Jio subscriber base swells by 31.6 lakh in Oct
New Delhi: India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added 31.59 lakh mobile users while rival Bharti Airtel's subscriber gain came in at 3.52...
New Delhi: India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added 31.59 lakh mobile users while rival Bharti Airtel's subscriber gain came in at 3.52 lakh in October 2023, as per monthly subscriber data by TRAI. There was no relief for the troubled telco Vodafone Idea on subscriber front, as it lost 20.44 lakh wireless subscribers in October. With the addition of 31.59 lakh users, Jio's total wireless subscriber count climbed to 45.23 crore in October from 44.92 crore in September.
Sunil Mittal-led Airtel's wireless subscriber gain of 3.52 lakh pushed up the telco's user tally to 37.81 crore in October. The subscriber losses of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) dragged its wireless user base to 22.54 crore in October, the data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed. Cash-strapped VIL has been battling fundraising woes and subscriber losses.