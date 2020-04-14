JioFiber augments services in Telangana

Hyderabad: JioFiber, a part of Reliance Jio, said it augmented its services in Telangana to offer better services to customers during the ongoing lockdown.

The company's services are available in key areas of Hyderabad and major residential areas like Hanmakonda, Warangal, Nizambad, Karimnagar, Kodad, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda.

With more citizens now working from home and increasing data usage needs of customers during the lockdown period, Jio Fiber, as part of its 'StayConnected, StayProductive' initiative, has been offering double datawith its reliable high-speed broadbandstarting from 100 Mbps and going up to 1 Gbps services in major across all plans to all existing JioFiber users.

Many of these users have expressed happiness and gratitude in various social media platforms.

The company's staff in Telangana are working day in and day out to ensure that all the customers stay connected with outside world and with their loved ones in uninterruptedly even during this lockdown time.