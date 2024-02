Joyalukkas’ 2nd showroom in Nellore

Leading jeweller Joyalukkas inaugurated its second showroom at Gomathi Nagar in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday. Dignitaries in inaugural function include Sravanthi Jayavardhan (Mayor, Nellore), Mirnaa (celebrity guest), Kondareddy Ranga Reddy (Vijaya Dairy chairman), Joy Alukkas (chairman, Joyalukkas Group), Thomas Mathew (ED, Joyalukkas), Dr Uma Maheswara Reddy, Henry George (COO, Joyalukkas), PD Jose (GM-Gold), Rajesh Krishnan (retail manager, Joyalukkas), Rejish OS (regional manager, Joyalukkas), Akram Mohammad (branch incharge, Joyalukkas, Nellore), Livin Lazar (branch incharge, Joyalukkas, Nellore 1st branch) and others