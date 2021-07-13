Top
July 13: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

  • The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 397.04 points or 0.76 per cent to end at 52,769.73.
  • The Nifty 50 index ended 119.75 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 15,812.35.

Indian Stock Markets closed with modest gains on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 397.04 points or 0.76 per cent to end at 52,769.73. The Nifty 50 index ended 119.75 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 15,812.35. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low
ICICI Bank 664 2.75 655.15 666.35 653
Grasim 1,577.00 2.66 1,540.00 1,582.15 1,538.00
HDFC 2,542.10 2.63 2,496.00 2,549.95 2,487.75
Axis Bank 771 2.31 759 773 755
SBI Life 1,055.00 2.09 1,040.00 1,056.50 1,036.05
Sun Pharma 682.3 2.06 670.3 689.35 669
ONGC 120.7 1.81 119 120.8 118.6
NTPC 119.75 1.61 118.15 122 118.1
HDFC Life 693.75 1.58 686.5 694.55 683.55
UPL 833 1.41 828.9 833.8 823.1

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low
Adani Ports 704.35 -1.91 720 720.9 702
Dr Reddy's 5,440.00 -0.99 5,494.30 5,534.00 5,429.00
HCL Technologies 970 -0.96 983 983 964
Tata Consumers 771 -0.63 780.9 780.9 766.7
Tech Mahindra 1,050.40 -0.59 1,062.00 1,062.00 1,048.00
Maruti Suzuki 7,433.10 -0.5 7,520.00 7,529.20 7,404.00
Hindustan Unilever 2,436.00 -0.33 2,455.00 2,455.55 2,430.00
Infosys 1,545.50 -0.15 1,556.40 1,556.40 1,536.30
TCS 3,190.40 -0.08 3,214.00 3,214.00 3,175.00
BPCL 450.65 -0.08 452.75 455 449.75


