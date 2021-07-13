July 13: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Indian Stock Markets closed with modest gains on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 397.04 points or 0.76 per cent to end at 52,769.73. The Nifty 50 index ended 119.75 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 15,812.35. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|ICICI Bank
|664
|2.75
|655.15
|666.35
|653
|Grasim
|1,577.00
|2.66
|1,540.00
|1,582.15
|1,538.00
|HDFC
|2,542.10
|2.63
|2,496.00
|2,549.95
|2,487.75
|Axis Bank
|771
|2.31
|759
|773
|755
|SBI Life
|1,055.00
|2.09
|1,040.00
|1,056.50
|1,036.05
|Sun Pharma
|682.3
|2.06
|670.3
|689.35
|669
|ONGC
|120.7
|1.81
|119
|120.8
|118.6
|NTPC
|119.75
|1.61
|118.15
|122
|118.1
|HDFC Life
|693.75
|1.58
|686.5
|694.55
|683.55
|UPL
|833
|1.41
|828.9
|833.8
|823.1
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Adani Ports
|704.35
|-1.91
|720
|720.9
|702
|Dr Reddy's
|5,440.00
|-0.99
|5,494.30
|5,534.00
|5,429.00
|HCL Technologies
|970
|-0.96
|983
|983
|964
|Tata Consumers
|771
|-0.63
|780.9
|780.9
|766.7
|Tech Mahindra
|1,050.40
|-0.59
|1,062.00
|1,062.00
|1,048.00
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,433.10
|-0.5
|7,520.00
|7,529.20
|7,404.00
|Hindustan Unilever
|2,436.00
|-0.33
|2,455.00
|2,455.55
|2,430.00
|Infosys
|1,545.50
|-0.15
|1,556.40
|1,556.40
|1,536.30
|TCS
|3,190.40
|-0.08
|3,214.00
|3,214.00
|3,175.00
|BPCL
|450.65
|-0.08
|452.75
|455
|449.75
