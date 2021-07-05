July 5: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
After a week of volatility, bulls were back on Dalal Street on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with 395.33 points or 0.75per cent higher at 52,880. The Nifty 50 index gained 112.15 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 15,834.35. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|390.35
|3.8
|379
|391
|377.5
|ONGC
|121.25
|2.36
|119.15
|121.45
|118.9
|State Bank of India
|433.7
|2.19
|426.5
|434.5
|424.25
|Tata Steel
|1,158.50
|1.98
|1,146.00
|1,161.80
|1,136.00
|Coal India
|150.5
|1.93
|148
|150.5
|147.6
|Eicher Motors
|2,706.95
|1.73
|2,675.65
|2,720.00
|2,671.15
|Larsen & Turbo
|1,506.00
|1.37
|1,490.00
|1,514.00
|1,488.00
|JSW Steel
|673.8
|1.35
|673
|675
|664.45
|Bajaj Finserv
|11,905.40
|1.32
|11,799.00
|11,942.00
|11,799.00
|Axis Bank
|760.45
|1.31
|757.1
|762
|753.4
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tech Mahindra
|1,072.20
|-1.58
|1,093.00
|1,094.95
|1,071.20
|HDFC Life
|677.9
|-1.4
|690
|691
|676.75
|BPCL
|459.8
|-0.64
|464.95
|467.5
|458.5
|Dr Reddy's
|5,541.20
|-0.62
|5,576.20
|5,596.00
|5,531.95
|HCL Technologies
|979.5
|-0.52
|991.7
|995.9
|978
|Britannia
|3,527.00
|-0.52
|3,564.00
|3,584.50
|3,512.40
|Cipla
|975
|-0.43
|979.3
|983.85
|973.1
|Wipro
|536.5
|-0.39
|542.9
|542.9
|535.55
|Titan
|1,751.00
|-0.21
|1,760.00
|1,762.90
|1,743.00
|Bharti Airtel
|524.1
|-0.17
|528
|528.5
|523.3
