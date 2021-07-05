July 5: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After a week of volatility, bulls were back on Dalal Street on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with 395.33 points or 0.75per cent higher at 52,880. The Nifty 50 index gained 112.15 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 15,834.35. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Hindalco 390.35 3.8 379 391 377.5 ONGC 121.25 2.36 119.15 121.45 118.9 State Bank of India 433.7 2.19 426.5 434.5 424.25 Tata Steel 1,158.50 1.98 1,146.00 1,161.80 1,136.00 Coal India 150.5 1.93 148 150.5 147.6 Eicher Motors 2,706.95 1.73 2,675.65 2,720.00 2,671.15 Larsen & Turbo 1,506.00 1.37 1,490.00 1,514.00 1,488.00 JSW Steel 673.8 1.35 673 675 664.45 Bajaj Finserv 11,905.40 1.32 11,799.00 11,942.00 11,799.00 Axis Bank 760.45 1.31 757.1 762 753.4

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Tech Mahindra 1,072.20 -1.58 1,093.00 1,094.95 1,071.20 HDFC Life 677.9 -1.4 690 691 676.75 BPCL 459.8 -0.64 464.95 467.5 458.5 Dr Reddy's 5,541.20 -0.62 5,576.20 5,596.00 5,531.95 HCL Technologies 979.5 -0.52 991.7 995.9 978 Britannia 3,527.00 -0.52 3,564.00 3,584.50 3,512.40 Cipla 975 -0.43 979.3 983.85 973.1 Wipro 536.5 -0.39 542.9 542.9 535.55 Titan 1,751.00 -0.21 1,760.00 1,762.90 1,743.00 Bharti Airtel 524.1 -0.17 528 528.5 523.3



