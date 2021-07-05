Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

July 5: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

July 5: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
x

July 5: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

After a week of volatility, bulls were back on Dalal Street on Monday.

After a week of volatility, bulls were back on Dalal Street on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with 395.33 points or 0.75per cent higher at 52,880. The Nifty 50 index gained 112.15 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 15,834.35. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low
Hindalco 390.35 3.8 379 391 377.5
ONGC 121.25 2.36 119.15 121.45 118.9
State Bank of India 433.7 2.19 426.5 434.5 424.25
Tata Steel 1,158.50 1.98 1,146.00 1,161.80 1,136.00
Coal India 150.5 1.93 148 150.5 147.6
Eicher Motors 2,706.95 1.73 2,675.65 2,720.00 2,671.15
Larsen & Turbo 1,506.00 1.37 1,490.00 1,514.00 1,488.00
JSW Steel 673.8 1.35 673 675 664.45
Bajaj Finserv 11,905.40 1.32 11,799.00 11,942.00 11,799.00
Axis Bank 760.45 1.31 757.1 762 753.4

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low
Tech Mahindra 1,072.20 -1.58 1,093.00 1,094.95 1,071.20
HDFC Life 677.9 -1.4 690 691 676.75
BPCL 459.8 -0.64 464.95 467.5 458.5
Dr Reddy's 5,541.20 -0.62 5,576.20 5,596.00 5,531.95
HCL Technologies 979.5 -0.52 991.7 995.9 978
Britannia 3,527.00 -0.52 3,564.00 3,584.50 3,512.40
Cipla 975 -0.43 979.3 983.85 973.1
Wipro 536.5 -0.39 542.9 542.9 535.55
Titan 1,751.00 -0.21 1,760.00 1,762.90 1,743.00
Bharti Airtel 524.1 -0.17 528 528.5 523.3


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X