Kadamba single malt wins double gold in USA

Kadamba, the world’s first Champagne-barrel-finished single malt, has added another major accolade to its global achievements by winning the prestigious Double Gold medal at the 2025 John Barleycorn Awards in the United States. The whisky scored an impressive 93 points in the blind tasting competition, placing it among the finest spirits judged this year and reaffirming its status as a top-tier international single malt.

Cheers Group, the Rs1,000-crore premium spirits company behind Kadamba, celebrated the win as a milestone for Indian whisky craftsmanship. “The recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating exceptional Indian single malts that delight connoisseurs worldwide,” said Ashwin Balivada, CEO of Cheers Group and a Cambridge University–trained business leader.

The jury praised Kadamba’s tasting profile, describing it as “a silky and refined whisky with a darkened caramel character and a buttery vanilla backbone,” further noting hints of brioche, brown butter and a lightly fudged finish. Judges at the Barleycorn Awards, considered one of the industry’s most respected evaluation platforms, conduct extensive blind assessments, making the Double Gold distinction both rare and highly coveted. Dr. Mohan Krishna Balivada, founder of Cheers Group and the world’s first doctorate holder in alco-bev marketing, said the win elevates Kadamba’s place in the global whisky landscape. “The Barleycorn Awards have long been a benchmark of excellence. Kadamba’s performance reinforces its standing as a standout player internationally.”

Kadamba’s uniqueness lies in its production process at Imperial Distillers, located near the historic Kadamba region associated with Goa’s 300-year Kadamba dynasty. The single malt is matured for four years in charred American oak barrels before undergoing a secondary finishing process in Champagne barrels, which imparts its signature amber colour, delicate aroma and complex flavour profile.

The Double Gold recognition reflects the brand’s emphasis on premium ingredients, traditional distillation techniques and a relentless pursuit of quality. “We are thrilled and humbled,” said CEO Ashwin Balivada. “This honour acknowledges the passion and precision our team pours into crafting a truly world-class single malt.”