Kamiliant Takes on the Ultimate Test – Toughness Like Never Before!

Kamiliant, a brand popular for its bold, durable, and stylish luggage, has revolutionized the world of travel bags since its establishment in 2014. Kamiliant perfectly blends strength with vibrant aesthetic, providing the ideal choice for modern-day travelers, who demand reliability without compromising on style. Designed to take on any journey, Kamiliant luggage is built and ready for anything – from a rugged expedition to an action-packed journey!

After the successful debut of its first-ever TVC campaign, Kamiliant is back with an even more action-packed sequel! Featuring Bollywood’ action sensation, Tiger Shroff and the versatile, Nikita Dutta, the latest TVC is a spoof of widely accepted Indian period films, introducing an element of comedy and dramatic spin to an iconic war scene, while putting Kamiliant’s toughness to the ultimate test.

Following the action-packed first TVC where the Kamiliant luggage endured an explosion, the new ad upped the ante. Set in a grand battlefront, the commercial humorously demonstrates the luggage’ ruggedness and durability, making it strong enough to survive even the most extreme situations – including a full-fledged war!

As the battle rages on, Tiger Shroff, portraying a fearless warrior, cries out confidently, “Naam Hai Tiger, kaam hai too much todd-fodd” and attacks Nikita’s army with a massive, burning flying mace. Just when it seems invincible, Nikita skilfully parries the blow using a Kamiliant briefcase as a shield. The warriors on the battlefield are stunned as the luggage remains completely unscathed. What happens next? From flying arrows to burning cannonball crash into the luggage – but each of them remains unfazed, leaving the attacking army in disbelief. The TVC concludes, highlighting the key feature of the brand’ offering with the tagline – “Naam Hai Kamiliant, Kaam Hai Toughness!”

Speaking about the campaign, Ms. Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director – Marketing, Samsonite South Asia, said, “Kamiliant embodies resilience and strength, and what better way to showcase that than through epic Bollywood-styled scenes? We wanted to create a campaign that is both entertaining and memorable, which is why we chose the filmy approach. The TVCs highlight our brand’s offering in a fun, larger-than-life scenarios that appeal well to the audience. Just like modern-day travelers need luggage that can handle anything, this TVC series shows that Kamiliant is built to withstand even the most trying situations – be it travel or even combat!”

Adding to this, Mr. Prateek Bharadwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “This campaign takes Kamiliant into a playful, cinematic world where our suitcases become the unexpected hero. Through quirky, filmy scenarios, we’re showcasing the surprising toughness of Kamiliant in a way that’s as entertaining as it is memorable. We wanted to show that Kamiliant can handle just about anything – with a touch of fun and Bollywood flair.”

With this latest campaign, Kamiliant reinforces its promise of strength, durability, and unmatched performance. The brand continues to push the boundaries in the travel gear segment, proving that no matter the journey, Kamiliant is tough enough to handle it all.

Taking the campaign to the next level, Kamiliant is extending its narrative into the digital space with a fun and engaging twist. In the coming weeks, audiences will witness a series of spoofs and quirky content created by a diverse set of influencers and content creators who will add their own flavor to the campaign. From iconic television personalities like Urvashi Dholakia (popularly known as Komolika) and MTV’s Raghu-Rajeev duo, to digital stars like JordIndian, Mithila Dwivedi, amongst others – the campaign is set to spark conversations and laughter across social media platforms, further highlighting Kamiliant’s unbeatable toughness in unexpected ways.

The campaign will feature across television, digital platforms, outdoor media and social channels to ensure Kamiliant’s message reaches travel enthusiasts across India.