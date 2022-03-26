Kartik Aaryan, Samantha to promote Dream11 

Mumbai: Dream11, the world's largest fantasy sports platform, on Friday announced that two of India's most popular actors and sensational youth icons,Kartik Aaryan and Samantha Prabhu, will be its newest endorsers. This will be the first time that Dream11 has celebrities outside of sports as ambassadors for the brand to build salience via multi-channel marketing campaigns through the year.

The actors will initially be seen in a series of ad films announcing The Dream Sale on the Dream11 app, as part of which sports fans will be offered a flat 50% joining discount on mega contests along with a host of other offers on the platform ahead of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Dream Sale will be live from March 24 to 29. The films featuring the two actors will be available digitally on social media, YouTube and Hotstar. The partnership marks Dream11's strategic efforts to further strengthen fan patronage and bring the fantasy sports experience to not only sports enthusiasts but a wider audience pool across the country by leveraging Kartik and Samantha's nationwide appeal and clout.

Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports, said "Both Kartik, with his high relatability quotient and star power and Samantha, with her massive popularity across the nation, hold strong and unique connections with their fans. We believe this creative collaboration starting with this season of the TATA IPL will support Dream11 in exponentially growing our user base in a country that is known for its passion for cricket and cinema."

Kartik Aaryan said, "Dream11 has played a big role in bringing me closer to sports, and I am incredibly excited to introduce the fascinating and thoroughly enjoyable world of fantasy sports to sports lovers like me across the country." Echoing this sentiment, Samantha Prabhu stated, "I am thrilled to be associated with the world's biggest fantasy sports platform and play a part in celebrating the spirit of sports and the values it promotes."

Dream11 is the world's largest fantasy sports platform with over 120 million users playing fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, hockey, volleyball, handball, rugby, futsal, American football & baseball, on it. Dream11 is the flagship brand of Dream Sports, India's leading Sports Technology company and has partnerships with several national & international sports bodies and cricketers.